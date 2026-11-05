Ukraine FX reserves rise 4.2% to $49.1 bln in Oct

Ukraine's international reserves increased by almost $2.0 billion, or 4.2%, in October, reaching $49.1 billion, according to preliminary data, the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) reported.

According to the published data, net international reserves also increased in October compared with September, rising by $2.3 billion, or 6.9%, to $34.8 billion.

The share of dollar-denominated assets in international reserves as of November 1, 2026, declined to 68.0% from 70.2% a month earlier, while the share of euro-denominated assets increased to 23.9% from 21.1%. A year earlier, their respective shares stood at 68.3% and 23.7%.

At the beginning of November, gold's share of international reserves fell to 7.2% from 7.8% a month earlier, while exceeding the 7.1% recorded at the beginning of November 2025.

Some $3.7 billion was credited to the government's foreign currency accounts at the National Bank in October, including $3.3 billion from the European Union (EU) and $404.6 million through World Bank accounts.

In addition, Ukraine received $4.6 billion from the EU as part of the defense tranche under the Ukraine Support Loan (USL) program. However, these funds are not included in Ukraine's international reserves because they are earmarked for specific purposes.

In October, the government converted $4.6 billion of these funds into hryvnias, which accordingly contributed to the increase in international reserves.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine paid $242.3 million toward servicing and repaying public debt denominated in foreign currencies, including $197.9 million for servicing and repaying debt owed to the World Bank, $7.2 million for servicing foreign currency-denominated government domestic loan bonds, and $37.2 million for repaying debt owed to other creditors. Meanwhile, $252.8 million was paid to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

In October, the revaluation of financial instruments and the impact of other factors increased international reserves by $204.4 million.

The current level of international reserves is sufficient to finance 4.2 months of future imports.

As reported, in its October macroeconomic forecast, the regulator lowered its estimate of international reserves at the end of 2026 to $62.8 billion from $69.7 billion, for 2027 to $62.1 billion from $73.7 billion, and for 2028 to $57 billion from $70 billion.