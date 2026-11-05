Heat supply launch to Kyiv homes takes about 10 days – official

The approximate time required to deploy the system and supply heat to Kyiv residents' homes is 10 days, while the relevant work began on November 2, Acting First Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) Petro Panteleïev announced during a briefing on Thursday.

"We plan that by the 12th (November 12), the majority of buildings will predominantly have heat, with the exception of emergency situations," Panteleïev stressed.

According to him, there is currently no differentiation between districts, meaning that heat supply is being launched across all districts.

He noted that updated information regarding the percentage of homes where heat supply has already been connected would be provided today around 11:00.

"Measures to create a backup heat supply system are the most complex, as they involve the production of a large amount of equipment," the acting first deputy head of the KCSA emphasized.

He specified that 13 such projects are scheduled for implementation this year, with seven projects executed by the city and six commissioned by the State Agency for Restoration and Development of Infrastructure.

The planned estimated completion date for these projects is the end of the year.

"This is not the beginning of the heating season, we spoke about this right away, because the projects are quite complex, involving the laying of kilometers of engineering networks, in particular gas networks and so on," Panteleïev remarked.

The acting first deputy head of the KCSA clarified that these projects are fully funded, while specialists also monitor and control their implementation.

As reported, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced the start of the heating season in Kyiv on October 16. According to him, the heating season initially began, as usual, for social sphere facilities, "in particular, hospitals, schools, and kindergartens," based on individual applications from their heads.

Usually, heat supply is turned on when the average daily temperature drops below +8 degrees Celsius for three days, and turned off when it rises above this indicator. Decisions are made by local authorities.