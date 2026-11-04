Government's proposed reservation model needs revision due to risks to economy - opinion

The model for reforming the reservation system that the Cabinet of Ministers proposed at the end of October this year needs serious revision because it fits neither economic nor security logic, Andriy Dlihach, founder and head of Advanter Group, has said.

"Reservation is a tool for preserving the human capital needed for the country's defense capability. The economy does not compete with the army, it finances it. It is business that provides production, pays taxes and creates the resources for defense," he stressed in a Facebook post.

According to him, Ukrainian business is currently at the limit of its resilience. Companies' average turnover is about 85% of the 2025 level, financial reserves are running out, and further removal of critical personnel could lead to enterprises halting operations.

Dlihach is convinced that reform of the system should begin with an audit of the use of human resources in the Defense Forces and an assessment of the possibilities for rotation and optimization. As one promising model, he proposes introducing a "2+2" principle (two years of military service and two years of civilian work), while developing recruitment and raising motivation in parallel.

Commenting on the fight against corruption in reservation, the expert said the problem should be solved not by destroying business but by creating an opportunity to reserve at least 15% of key personnel. By his calculations, this would reduce demand for corruption, promote de-shadowing of wages and could bring the economy about UAH 250 billion.

"The army and the economy are not competitors but two components of national security. Without a strong economy there will be no resources for a strong army. That is why Ukraine needs a comprehensive human capital management strategy that will ensure defense capability, preserve business and give the country the ability to hold out in a long war," Dlihach concluded.

As reported, on Oct. 23 the Cabinet of Ministers finalized changes to the reservation system, separating enterprises' criticality from economic indicators and updating industry and regional criteria. The government also lowered the maximum reservation level for energy and the defense industry from 100% to 95%, with the possibility of filing a reasoned appeal to a special Coordination Center if the quota needs to be increased, and announced a mechanism for 100% reservation on condition of fulfilling a mobilization commitment to regularly send employees to military service voluntarily.

The government also created a Coordination Center for organizing the reservation of persons liable for military service during mobilization and martial law under resolution No. 1328 of Oct. 23. The deputy minister of economy and environment and the deputy defense minister have been named co-chairs of the Coordination Center, and its main tasks are to consider proposals from state bodies on determining the criticality of enterprises and increasing reservation volumes and to issue recommendations on canceling the relevant decisions within one month, or within seven working days in case of urgent consideration.

Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky explained that the changes are needed because of the high pace of deferrals and the need to avoid abuses, in which companies are artificially created for mass reservation without real participation in performing important tasks.

The FEU and the UUE put forward a number of proposals on the resolution. In particular, the FEU proposed setting a two-month transition period if a criticality criterion is canceled, extending the validity of current decisions that expire in November-December, and removing the limited list of industries to give enterprises equal access. For its part, the UUE called for keeping existing criticality until its term ends for enterprises that meet the requirements, shortening document review periods, clarifying the concept of "involvement in production processes" for defense industry and energy workers, and providing for proportionality of managers' liability for military registration violations.