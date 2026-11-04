Pyshnyy says he has not resigned and will not leave post under political pressure

National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Governor Andriy Pyshnyy said he had not submitted a resignation letter and would continue performing his duties despite reports that the Verkhovna Rada may consider his dismissal.

"I have neither written nor submitted any resignation letter. I continue to perform my duties and have no intention of leaving my post under political pressure," Pyshnyy wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

He recalled that the law sets a seven-year term for the NBU governor and provides an exhaustive list of grounds for early dismissal, which is intended to safeguard the central bank's independence from political pressure.

He attributed the emergence of the issue of his resignation in the public domain to "prolonged political pressure, manipulation, and a deliberate and coordinated campaign to discredit me."

Pyshnyy said he would personally announce any decision to leave office.

As reported, a draft agenda for the Verkhovna Rada's plenary week on November 9-13 includes an item on Pyshnyy's dismissal. However, no corresponding resolution has yet been registered, and the president has not formally submitted a motion to dismiss the NBU governor.

Pyshnyy has headed the NBU since October 2022. His term expires in 2029.