Ukraine GDP falls 0.7% y-o-y in Q3 2026 – statistics

Ukraine's real gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 0.7% in the third quarter of 2026 compared with July-September 2025, following growth of 0.4% in the second quarter and a decline of 0.6% in the first quarter, the State Statistics Service reported.

According to its preliminary data, real GDP contracted by 0.5% quarter-on-quarter, seasonally adjusted.

As reported, the National Bank of Ukraine substantially downgraded its gross domestic product (GDP) outlook in late October: instead of forecasting growth of 1.8% this year and 2.8% next year, it now expects GDP to contract by 0.4% this year and recover by just 0.4% next year.

The World Bank forecast in early October that Ukraine's GDP growth would slow to 1.2% in 2026 from 1.8% in 2025, before accelerating to 1.5% in 2027. It lowered its forecast for next year from 4%.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), citing Russian strikes on ports and vessels in the Black Sea, downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's real GDP growth to 1.5% in 2026 from 2.2%, and to 2.5% in 2027 from 4%.