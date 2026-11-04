PrivatBank wins final victory in $3 bln UK lawsuit against ex-owners

The UK Supreme Court has denied former PrivatBank owners Ihor Kolomoisky and Hennadiy Boholiubov permission to appeal an English court ruling ordering them to pay the bank more than $3 billion in damages, interest and legal costs, the financial institution reported.

According to the UK Supreme Court's website, permission to appeal was denied because the applications did not raise any points of law of general public importance.

"This means that the English court's July 2025 ruling ordering the former owners to pay PrivatBank more than $3 billion in damages, interest and legal costs can now be enforced in any jurisdiction," the bank said.

As reported, on July 30, 2025, the High Court of England and Wales found Kolomoisky and Boholiubov jointly and severally liable for the misappropriation of PrivatBank funds as part of a fraudulent scheme carried out in 2013-2014. In November 2025, the court set the total amount payable to the bank at more than $3 billion, including damages, interest and legal costs.

The former owners appealed the ruling. However, on May 22, 2026, the Court of Appeal of England and Wales dismissed their appeals and upheld the findings of the lower court.

PrivatBank filed a lawsuit in the High Court of England and Wales against Kolomoisky, Boholiubov and companies associated with them in December 2017, seeking compensation for losses allegedly caused by a fraudulent scheme to siphon off funds in 2013-2014.