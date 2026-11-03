Moldovan energy minister says Moldova could start buying gas from Ukraine

Moldovan Minister of Energy Dorin Junghietu has said that Moldova could begin purchasing part of its gas from Ukraine and that negotiations are already underway.

"Moldova could purchase between 10 million and 50 million cubic meters of natural gas from Ukraine. The final volume will depend on the available reserves and the commercial terms of the deal. The possible volumes purchased will be influenced both by contracts already signed and by the availability of gas to be shipped to Moldova," the minister said on Radio Moldova on Tuesday.

He said that this matter had been discussed last week during a government delegation's visit to Kyiv, following which Moldova made a test purchase, importing 2 million cubic meters (mcm) of gas. Not including the left bank of the Dniester, Moldova consumes up to 1 mcm of gas per day.

Junghietu did not say what the price of the gas could be or how this would be calculated, so as not to affect the course of the negotiations. "These are commercial negotiations, and we cannot announce the price formula at this time. Purchasing should be commercially beneficial to Moldova. The negotiations are ongoing, and we want to secure a price below the market. That is the situation currently," he said.

The government has not yet announced the signing of a contract, a finalized gas price or possible delivery dates.

Junghietu said that in future, Moldova may be able to cover around a quarter of its daily natural gas consumption through deliveries from the Romanian Neptun Deep field in the Black Sea, after the field begins to be developed, which is expected to be in late 2027.

"Gas will be purchased based on a contract signed last year between Energocom and Romanian company OMV Petrom. The volumes were made public last year. This refers to approximately a quarter of our daily gas consumption. The price formula is also based on exchange indicators, but stipulates a discount. Of course, we cannot make the size of this discount public, as this is not so much about confidentiality as about the fact that we are revealing Energocom's purchasing strategy, and this is not desirable," Junghietu said.

He said that the advantage of supplies from Neptun Deep lay in lower transportation costs, which could allow tariffs to be reduced for end consumers.

On May 7, 2025, state-owned company Energocom signed a three-year contract with OMV Petrom on the purchase of natural gas from Neptun Deep.