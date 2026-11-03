No household energy tariff changes in Ukraine without support system – ministry

Changes to energy pricing for Ukrainian consumers will be possible only after an effective support model for Ukrainian households has been approved, the Ukrainian Energy Ministry said in response to the International Monetary Fund's October analytical report, "Assessment of Budgetary Expenditures on Energy Subsidies and Reform Options."

"Ukraine is developing a long-term Roadmap for energy sector reform. Its key component is protecting people. We are working on an improved targeted assistance model for providing subsidies and benefits," the Energy Ministry said in a statement posted on its Telegram channel on Tuesday.

At the same time, the ministry said that the moratorium on tariff increases remains in effect in Ukraine and that this is a clear and unchanged position.

"Any changes to the tariff-setting system, in accordance with current legislation, will be possible only after martial law has ended," the Energy Ministry said.

The ministry said that the IMF's professional recommendations are important for Ukraine as proposals, but the state will make the final decision.

As reported, the IMF said in its report that household electricity and gas tariffs cover less than half of their market prices, while fiscal expenditures on energy subsidies associated with Public Service Obligations (PSOs) and similar measures are expected to reach 3.7% of GDP annually in 2024-2026. Its experts proposed two scenarios for gradually phasing out PSOs over a three-year period.

Under Scenario A, described as "business as usual," the electricity price would reach UAH 9.7 per kWh following gradual increases, while the gas price would reach UAH 22 per cubic meter (including VAT).

Under Scenario B, described as "recovery" and based on a stable medium-term post-war situation, taking into account, among other factors, certain improvements in supply efficiency and transparently assessed reconstruction needs, the electricity price would reach UAH 6 per kWh and the gas price UAH 17.2 per cubic meter (including VAT).

The Energy Ministry noted that in its technical report, IMF experts assessed the situation in Ukraine's energy sector. The report covers a broad range of issues and is based on the 2021 household consumption structure.

"The report models several scenarios. All of them are calculations, not commitments, and none envisages immediate implementation. The report is necessary to give the state a detailed understanding of the financial picture of the current support system and enable it to assess various reform options," the Energy Ministry explained.

The ministry also said that the IMF analysis is part of long-term work on reform, which includes supporting the population and restoring the energy system following Russian attacks. In its view, implementing this reform will enable Ukraine to successfully complete European integration and become part of a united Europe.

The ministry also drew attention to the fact that, together with its partners, it is beginning work on a unified online platform based on the single-bill principle, where all bills and all government assistance will be available in one place, with integration into state registers through the Diia platform.

"Targeted social support for people will be the first step in these transformations," the ministry said.