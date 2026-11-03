Ukraine National Bank to introduce reference hryvnia-euro exchange rate Nov 4

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) will begin calculating a reference hryvnia-to-euro exchange rate as of 12:00 Kyiv time every business day starting November 4 as a new foreign exchange market indicator and will publish it no later than 12:30, the regulator said.

The new rate will be calculated based on the reference hryvnia-to-U.S. dollar exchange rate as of 12:00 and the average of the dollar-to-euro quotes from Bloomberg FX Fixings (BFIX) at 10:30, 11:00, 11:30 and 12:00 Kyiv time.

If BFIX quotes are unavailable or inaccessible during this period, the National Bank will use the latest available dollar-to-euro exchange rate set by the European Central Bank.

The reference hryvnia-to-euro exchange rate will be calculated to four decimal places. It may be used as a benchmark when entering into foreign exchange market transactions, but banks and their clients will not be required to apply this rate.

The new indicator was introduced at the request of market participants. It may serve as a benchmark for euro-denominated transactions between banks and their clients and simplify settlements under forward transactions.

At the same time, the National Bank is updating its methodology for calculating official hryvnia exchange rates against other currencies, special drawing rights (SDRs) and the accounting price of bank metals. For this purpose, it will use the average of the relevant BFIX quotes recorded every half hour from 10:30 to 15:00 Kyiv time.

If the relevant quotes for currencies are unavailable, the exchange rates set by the respective central banks or Refinitiv data will be used. For bank metals, LBMA or Refinitiv data will be used, while SDR rates will be calculated based on the exchange rates of the currencies in the SDR basket set by central banks.

In addition, starting February 1, 2027, the National Bank will publish daily the number and volume of transactions used to calculate the official and reference hryvnia-to-U.S. dollar exchange rates, the minimum and maximum rates of such transactions, and whether the calculation was based on transactions conducted under normal or special conditions.

Similar disclosure requirements will take effect on February 1, 2027, for the Ukrainian Overnight Index Average (UONIA): the NBU will publish the number and volume of transactions, the minimum and maximum rates, and the type of index calculation.

The new rules for calculating foreign exchange indicators were approved by NBU Board Resolution No. 125, while the amendments concerning UONIA were approved by NBU Board Decision No. 397-rsh. Both documents take effect on November 4.