Kryvy Rih Iron Ore Plant 9M loss widens over 27% amid operational headwinds

Kryvy Rih Iron Ore Plant increased its net loss by 27.5% in January-September this year compared with the same period last year, to UAH 1.896 billion.

According to the company's interim report, which is at the disposal of Interfax-Ukraine, the loss amounted to UAH 488.141 million in the third quarter.

Revenue from core operations fell to UAH 566.023 million from UAH 1.602 billion over the nine-month period.

The accumulated deficit as of the end of September 2026 amounted to UAH 1.357 billion.

In an official response to a media inquiry about the situation at the plant, Kryvy Rih Iron Ore Plant Human Resources Director Natalia Honcharova said that the company had been in a difficult financial and economic situation for an extended period. The Commercial Court of Dnipropetrovsk Region has opened bankruptcy proceedings against the plant and introduced a receivership procedure, which has been extended until January 6, 2027.

The response notes that the situation deteriorated significantly in 2026 as a result of Russia's ongoing military aggression against Ukraine, systematic attacks on energy and transport infrastructure, power supply disruptions, logistical constraints, and rising production costs. The plant's production and economic performance continued to worsen in 2026. Currently, three of its four mines are operating primarily in water-pumping mode, while output of marketable products stands at only about 5% of the pre-war level.

At the same time, a significant portion of the company's expenses remains fixed, regardless of production volumes. This primarily concerns maintaining mine dewatering operations, which are necessary to prevent underground workings from flooding and preserve the possibility of resuming extraction. The company's accounts for about 70% of the total volume of mine water accumulated in the Kryvbas iron ore basin. The situation is further complicated by the state's failure to reimburse more than UAH 762 million in value-added tax (VAT). Meanwhile, the company's wage arrears amount to UAH 561.7 million.

"The right to receive part of the budget reimbursement, in the amount of UAH 112 million, has already been confirmed by court rulings in cases No. 160/14987/24, No. 160/22289/24, No. 160/23824/24, No. 160/25992/24, and No. 160/10456/24; however, the corresponding funds have still not been received," the Human Resources Director's response, published on the company's official website, states.

Under these circumstances, the company has been forced to restrict as much as possible expenditures that are not directly related to ensuring production operations, industrial safety, and the preservation of production capacity. This includes, in particular, reviewing the organizational structure and optimizing staffing levels in line with actual production volumes.

"At the same time, despite the difficult situation, certain changes have been achieved over the past few months. Whereas in April 2026 the company's mines were disconnected from the power supply, underground workings were flooding, and wages had not been paid since the beginning of the year, power supply has now been restored to all mines, most of the mine water pumping work has been completed, and the corresponding work remains to be carried out at the Kozatska mine. Wage payments have partially resumed, repayment of previously accumulated arrears has begun, and investments have been made in restoring production," the document said.

The main task for 2027 remains increasing output of marketable iron ore. Demand for the company's products exceeds its current production capacity, which is why increasing extraction is viewed as the main prerequisite for stabilizing the company's position.

"The situation remains difficult, and a rapid resolution of all problems should not be expected. Kryvy Rih Iron Ore Plant's main efforts are currently focused on preventing the mines from flooding, preserving production capacity, resuming extraction, and securing the financial resources needed to meet its obligations to employees and creditors," Honcharova concluded.

As reported, the plant increased its net loss by 9.4% in the first half of this year compared with the same period last year, to UAH 1.407 billion, while revenue from core operations fell to UAH 336.132 million from UAH 1.251 billion.

In the first quarter, the company increased its net loss 4.4-fold compared with the same period last year, to UAH 378.948 million from UAH 85.925 million. Revenue from ordinary activities during this period declined to UAH 135.457 million from UAH 705.526 million.

In 2025, the plant posted a net loss of UAH 2.988 billion, compared with a loss of UAH 2.014 billion in 2024. Revenue from ordinary activities for the period amounted to UAH 1.964 billion.

The plant ended 2024 with a net loss of UAH 2.014 billion, compared with UAH 63.411 million in 2023. Net revenue amounted to UAH 3.443 billion in 2024, compared with UAH 5.578 billion in 2023.

As reported, Tvoi Enerhopostachalnyk LLC (Kyiv) filed an application with the Commercial Court of Dnipropetrovsk Region on May 23, 2025, seeking to initiate bankruptcy proceedings against Kryvy Rih Iron Ore Plant over its outstanding payments for electricity consumed. The Commercial Court of Dnipropetrovsk Region ruled to open bankruptcy proceedings against Kryvy Rih Iron Ore Plant on June 9 this year.

Kryvy Rih Iron Ore Plant specializes in underground iron ore mining. It comprises four mines: Pokrovska (formerly Oktiabrska), Kryvorizka mine (Batkivschyna), Kozatska (formerly Hvardeyska), and Ternivska (formerly the Ordzhonikidze Mining Administration, later renamed the Lenin Mining Administration).

According to the National Securities and Stock Market Commission's depository data for August 2026, as of October 23, Kryvy Rih Iron Ore Plant's main shareholder was Starmill Limited (Cyprus), which owns 99.8812% of its shares. The Privat Group exercised operational control over the plant before the introduction of the bankruptcy procedure.

In May 2023, Ukraine imposed sanctions on dozens of foreign companies linked to Russian individuals and owning major assets in Ukraine, including Kryvy Rih Iron Ore Plant. Some of these assets had already been seized, while the sanctions paved the way for their confiscation. Presidential Decree No. 279 of May 12 was published on the president's official website. In particular, the list of legal entities included Starmill Limited, which owns 99.89% of Kryvy Rih Iron Ore Plant, which is under the operational control of the Privat Group.