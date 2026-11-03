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Ukraine needs allies' aid to restore sea trade routes – Zelenskyy

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Ukraine needs allies' aid to restore sea trade routes – Zelenskyy
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine/www.president.gov.ua

Ukraine is making efforts to restore maritime routes for the export of food and other essential goods and resources, but cannot ensure their operation on its own and needs the support of international partners, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Ukraine is doing everything possible to open the sea, which Russia is trying to turn into a closed territory. It is doing everything possible to restore routes for the export of food and other vital goods and resources, but the country cannot do this on its own. Ukraine needs help from others – partners and friends, Zelenskyy said during an address to the Berlin Security Conference on Tuesday.

He also emphasized that no country can independently guarantee its own energy security, as this requires ties, cooperation and solidarity with other states.

One needs ties, cooperation and solidarity with other countries. If, for whatever reason, one experiences a blackout, one needs partners to ensure its security. One needs allies who will guarantee it together, Zelenskyy said.

#zelenskyy #trade #sea
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