National Housing Strategy through 2033 to be adopted by year-end – Bezhin

The State Housing Policy Strategy through 2033 is to be adopted by the end of this year, Minister of Communities, Territories, and IDPs Vitaliy Bezhin said as he opened the first Annual Housing Conference in Kyiv.

"The government has planned for 2026 the preparation of the State Housing Policy Strategy through 2033 and an implementation plan for 2027-2029. We are updating legislation on social housing and improving the management of the housing stock," Bezhin said.

According to him, Ukraine's State Housing Strategy through 2033, which is scheduled to be adopted by the end of the year, should serve as the foundation for practical steps at both the national and local levels. The Annual Housing Conference should result in concrete proposals that can be implemented by parliament, the government, and local communities with the support of international partners.

"Every day, Russia strikes at the homes of Ukrainians; every day, people are forced to leave their homes, particularly due to evacuation. Housing policy, support for communities, and work with internally displaced persons are interconnected areas. Our programs should be built around these: housing vouchers for IDPs, e-Recovery, and decisions regarding social housing, among others. The 2027 draft budget allocates UAH 30.5 billion for housing programs, which is UAH 10.8 billion more than last year. Housing remains a top priority," Bezhin added.

The minister emphasized that, given the unprecedented challenges, housing policy must become the state's absolute priority. "Investments in housing are investments in people, in economic resilience, and in Ukraine's future," he said.

The first Annual Housing Conference titled "Housing Reconstruction, Community Revitalization: Scaling Up Housing Solutions for Ukraine's Recovery and Development" will run through November 5. It will bring together over 1,000 representatives from government, communities, international organizations, the business sector, and the expert community.

Over the course of three days, more than 1,000 participants (representatives of national and local authorities, international organizations, the business community, and others) will discuss the reconstruction of destroyed housing, the development of social and affordable housing, financing for the housing sector, and the comprehensive recovery of communities. The program includes four plenary sessions and 59 technical sessions organized around six thematic areas.

The conference is organized by the Ministry of Communities, Territories, and IDPs of Ukraine and the World Bank Group. The event is supported by the Government of Austria and the Aid, Recovery, Reconstruction, and Reform Fund.