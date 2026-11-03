Russian strike hits Ukrnafta gas station in Rivne region – Naftogaz CEO

Russia attacked a filling station operated by JSC Ukrnafta in Rivne region with a drone, injuring an employee, Serhiy Fedorenko, acting chairman of the board of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy, said.

"Today, a Russian drone struck an Ukrnafta filling station complex in the Rivne region. Fortunately, there were no fatalities, but an employee of the filling station was injured. He is receiving the necessary medical care," Fedorenko wrote on his Facebook page.

He said the extent of the damage would be assessed later.

As reported, on October 28, Russia once again attacked an Ukrnafta filling station complex, this time in Dnipropetrovsk region. A customer sustained shrapnel wounds in the attack.

On October 14, Russian forces struck an Ukrnafta filling station complex in Khmelnytsky region, sparking a fire and damaging equipment. One employee sustained minor shrapnel wounds.

Russia has already attacked several dozen Ukrnafta filling stations in various regions of Ukraine.