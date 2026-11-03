Ukraine industrial output down 9.2% in Sept, 1.9% in 9M – statistics

Industrial production in Ukraine declined by 9.2% in September 2026 compared with the same month in 2025, following a 6.1% drop in August and a 1.7% decline in July, after increasing by 1.1% in June and 0.3% in May, the State Statistics Service reported.

According to the statistics agency, industrial production increased by 2.7% in September 2026 compared with August.

The State Statistics Service said that overall industrial production in Ukraine fell by 1.9% in January-September this year compared with the same period last year.

In January-September 2026, compared with the same period in 2025, production increased by 2.7% in the chemical industry, 2.8% in food manufacturing, 17.1% in the manufacture of computers, electronic and optical products, and 36.5% in the manufacture of machinery and equipment.

At the same time, output declined by 18.2% in metallurgical production, 18.1% in the manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products, 17.8% in the manufacture of electrical equipment, 16.7% in the supply of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning, 7.9% in manufacturing and pharmaceutical production, and 0.2% in mining and quarrying.

As reported, industrial production in Ukraine declined by 1.7% in 2025, compared with growth of 4.7% in 2024.

The data exclude territories temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation and parts of territories where hostilities are or have been taking place.