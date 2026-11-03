Ivan Havryliuk appointed new director of Ukroboronprom following competitive selection process

Following an open competitive selection process for the position of Director General of the Joint-Stock Company Ukrainian Defense Industry (Ukroboronprom), the company's Supervisory Board has decided to appoint a new head: Lieutenant General Ivan Havryliuk.

"The search, selection, and preliminary assessment of candidates were conducted by the Ukrainian branch of the international firm Amrop Partnership. The decision to appoint the new Director General was made by the Supervisory Board based on the results of the competitive selection process and final interviews with the candidates," the Ukroboronprom press service reported on its Telegram channel.

It is noted that Havryliuk possesses extensive experience in military service, management, and the defense sector.

"His professional background and deep understanding of the needs of Ukraine’s Defense Forces are essential prerequisites for the development of Ukroboronprom, the expansion of the production capabilities of its enterprises, and the strengthening of the nation’s defense-industrial complex. The appointment of a new leader marks another step in the ongoing transformation of Ukroboronprom into a modern, efficient, and competitive defense company," the message emphasizes.