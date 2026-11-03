PrivatBank relists Dnipro Arena for sale, cuts starting price by another 18.3%

State-owned PrivatBank has announced a new open auction on the Prozorro.Sale platform to sell Dnipro Arena stadium and its training facility in Dnipro, setting the starting price at UAH 90.96 million, excluding VAT. This is 18.3%, or UAH 20.30 million, below the price set for the previous sale attempt.

The auction is scheduled for November 9. The bid security deposit is UAH 4.55 million, or 5% of the starting price, and the minimum bid increment is UAH 909,640, or 1%.

The previous auction, scheduled for October 27, did not take place because no bids were submitted.

The lot includes a stadium with a total area of 15,950 square meters, a training facility covering 13,060 square meters and a separate indoor football pitch measuring 7,470 square meters.

Dnipro Arena has a capacity of 31,000 spectators, a VIP lounge with 296 seats and a restaurant with 550 seats. The 105-by-68-meter football pitch is equipped with heating and automatic irrigation systems, as well as floodlighting.

The training facility includes four natural-grass pitches, three outdoor artificial-turf pitches, an indoor pitch with stands for 506 spectators, a cottage complex, a dormitory, a medical and rehabilitation center, a swimming pool and a gym.

The land plots beneath the properties are municipally owned. PrivatBank uses some of them under lease agreements, while the right to use one plot is still being formalized.

The property is to be transferred to the buyer after the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine grants permission for the concentration or concludes that such permission is not required, and after the buyer has paid the full purchase price.

The auction is closed to persons subject to sanctions, those linked to jurisdictions classified as unacceptably high-risk, persons involved in corruption offenses, terrorist financing or money laundering, as well as companies with opaque ownership structures in offshore jurisdictions and former managers or owners of PrivatBank.

PrivatBank is Ukraine's largest bank. According to the National Bank of Ukraine, its total assets amounted to UAH 983.82 billion as of September 1, 2026, or 22.8% of the banking system's total assets.