Koretsky: Ukraine's 2027 state budget must comply with IMF cooperation program

Ukraine's 2027 state budget must comply with the country's cooperation program with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky has said.

"We held a meeting on preparing the 2027 state budget for its second reading. It was attended by the leadership of parliament, the head of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction, the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada's budget committee and the finance minister. This is a wartime budget. The government's priorities remain unchanged: funding security and defense, the state's financial resilience and an adequate level of social support. It is also essential that the budget comply with the macroeconomic forecast and the cooperation program with the International Monetary Fund," Koretsky wrote on Telegram.

The prime minister said the task was to work through the budget conclusions adopted by parliament following the first reading.

As reported, on October 28 the Verkhovna Rada passed government bill No. 16000, On the State Budget of Ukraine for 2027, at first reading. The draft budget envisages a deficit of almost UAH 1.7 trillion.