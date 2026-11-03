Prices of several staple foods fall in Ukraine in October – ministry

Prices of several staple food products in Ukraine fell over the past month, with chicken eggs costing 21% less as of November 3 than a month earlier, at UAH 47.8 per dozen, and white cabbage down 20% to UAH 18.2 per kilogram, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food said.

"Chicken eggs, borscht vegetables, butter and pork saw the most noticeable price declines," the ministry said on Tuesday, citing its consumer price monitoring data.

According to the ministry, the price of butter with 82.5% fat content fell 10% over the month to UAH 86.6 per 200 grams, pork fell 8% to UAH 206.5 per kilogram, beets fell 8% to UAH 15.7 per kilogram, onions fell 6% to UAH 18.7 per kilogram, and carrots fell 4% to UAH 16.8 per kilogram.

Prices for several other everyday food products remained relatively stable. The average price of a loaf of white bread was UAH 32.6 per 500 grams, rye bread UAH 52.4 per kilogram, sunflower oil UAH 93.7 per liter and pasta UAH 38.9 per kilogram, according to the ministry.

The ministry also reported year-over-year price declines in several food categories. Compared with the same period last year, chicken eggs were 27% cheaper, pork was down 11% and butter 6%.

"Despite the difficult conditions of wartime, Ukrainian farmers and food processors continue to produce goods and meet the population's needs. It is important to support producers to maintain sufficient food supplies on the domestic market," the ministry quoted Deputy Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture Taras Vysotsky as saying.