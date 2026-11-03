EVA's EVApay to develop its own payment service

EVApay LLC has been granted payment institution status, the press service of EVA retail chain told Interfax-Ukraine.

In response to an agency inquiry, the company said that on October 30, 2026, EVApay LLC (EDRPOU code 45302155) received authorization from the National Bank of Ukraine to provide financial payment services and was entered in the Register of Payment Infrastructure with payment institution status.

"The authorization gives EVApay the right to provide funds transfer services without opening accounts and to acquire payment instruments. The company's strategy envisages creating payment infrastructure for e-commerce and developing its own payment service as a competitive product on the Ukrainian market," the company said.

According to YouControl, EVApay LLC was registered in October 2023. Its ultimate beneficial owners, each with an equal stake, are Alina Kiptyk and Ruslan Shostak.

The company's authorized capital is UAH 5.493 million.

LLC Rush, which operates the EVA retail chain, was founded in 2002. At the beginning of 2026, the chain had 1,167 operating stores. In 2025, Rush increased net revenue by 18% year over year to UAH 31.8 billion. The company announced investments of UAH 1.33 billion for 2026.

According to YouControl, Rush is 100% owned by Cyprus-based Incetera Holdings Limited. Its ultimate beneficial owners are Ruslan Shostak, through Cyprus-based Mitali Holdings Ltd, and Valeriy Kiptyk, through Cyprus-based Kingsbarns Holdings Limited.