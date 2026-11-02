Ukrzaliznytsia receives 6 new passenger cars to operate on Kharkiv-Przemysl route – Infrastructure Ministry

JSC Ukrzaliznytsia has received six more new Ukrainian-made passenger cars, which will soon enter service on the Kharkiv-Przemysl route, Minister for Restoration, Infrastructure and Transport of Ukraine Mykola Kalashnyk said.

"We are continuing to modernize the railway even amid constant Russian attacks. It is important for us not only to ensure passenger comfort but also to make rail connections more resilient to the challenges of war," he wrote on Telegram on Monday.

The new cars are equipped with battery systems that will keep lighting, air conditioning and other systems operating for extended periods in the event of a power outage, Kalashnyk said.

According to the ministry, Ukrzaliznytsia has received 44 new passenger cars since the beginning of this year, with another 16 expected by the end of the year.

The minister added that the cars are being purchased with funds from the state budget.

Kalashnyk separately praised the train crew led by Tetiana Sizova, which operates the Kharkiv-Przemysl route. Since the beginning of autumn, the crew has carried out 30 evacuations. Sizova also led more than 50 civilian evacuation trips from the Zaporizhia and Pokrovsk directions in 2022.

"I particularly value their attention to passengers with disabilities. The team assists wheelchair users, passengers with visual impairments and everyone who needs additional support," the minister said.

Ukrzaliznytsia said it continues to renew its rolling stock, restore damaged infrastructure and ensure reliable rail services.