Farmers in three regions eligible for seed, fertilizer and demining vouchers under new FAO-WFP program – Agriculture Ministry

The Ukrainian Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, together with the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the UN World Food Programme (WFP), with support from the governments of Austria, Canada, Finland and Poland, has launched a new phase of assistance for farmers in Kharkiv, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions.

According to the ministry's website, the initiative provides vouchers to help restore farming operations on damaged and mined land. The vouchers can be used to purchase seeds and fertilizers, pay for laboratory soil testing, obtain professional agronomic advice and engage humanitarian demining specialists.

In Kharkiv region, farmers in 15 territorial communities will be eligible to participate: Balakliia, Barvinkove, Chuhuiv, Donets, Izium, Kuniye, Malynivka, Oskil, Pechenihy, Prolisne, Rohany, Savyn, Shevchenkove, Slobozhanske and Vilkhivka.

In Kherson region, the eligible communities are Borozenske, Kalynivske, Velyka Oleksandrivka and Vysokopillia. In Mykolaiv region, they are Halytsynove, Horokhivske, Shevchenkove, Shyroke, Snihurivka and Zavodske.

Farms with cultivated areas ranging from 3 to 300 hectares and located at least 20 kilometres from the frontline may apply. The assistance covers 25 territorial communities across the three regions and is intended both for farmers who already have safe access to their fields and those whose land still requires surveying or clearance of explosive ordnance.

Applications can be submitted through the State Agrarian Register from November 2 to November 30, 2026. Priority will be given to farmers who have not previously received FAO assistance.