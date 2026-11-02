Employers' federation urges government to set 2-month transition period for business if criticality criteria change

The Federation of Employers of Ukraine (FEU) has sent Minister of Economy and Environment Oleksandr Kravchenko proposals for improving government resolution No. 1328 of Oct. 27, 2026, which regulates the reservation of persons liable for military service.

According to a Facebook post, the initiative is based on the results of Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky's meeting with business associations on Oct. 29.

To ensure predictable working conditions, the FEU proposes a two-month transition period if the criterion under which an enterprise obtained critical status is canceled, as well as extending the validity of criticality decisions that expire in November-December this year. In addition, the organization considers it necessary to remove from the resolution the limited list of industries eligible for criticality, in order to ensure equal access for enterprises in all sectors of the economy.

The federation also proposes reviewing the one-month period for the Coordination Center to consider documents as unjustifiably long, introducing the principle of tacit consent if deadlines for issuing recommendations are missed, and setting clear grounds for refusing to recognize enterprises as critically important.

In the FEU's opinion, preserving enterprises' human resources is a necessary condition for the stable operation of the economy, for filling the budget and for meeting defense needs.

"It is important that the reservation rules be transparent, uniform for enterprises in all industries and predictable, and that business have time to adapt to the new criteria," the organization added.

As reported earlier, the Union of Ukrainian Entrepreneurs (UUE) also expressed concern about the risks of canceling existing criticality if criteria change, and proposed keeping approved decisions in force until they expire for enterprises that meet the original requirements. In addition, the UUE called for shortening the Coordination Center's document review periods, clarifying the concept of "involvement in production processes" for defense industry and energy workers, and providing for proportionality of liability of enterprise heads for military registration violations.

As reported, on Oct. 23 the Cabinet of Ministers finalized changes to the reservation system, separating enterprises' criticality from economic indicators and updating industry and regional criteria. The government also lowered the maximum reservation level for energy and the defense industry from 100% to 95%, with the possibility of filing a reasoned appeal to a special Coordination Center if the quota needs to be increased, and announced a mechanism for 100% reservation on condition of fulfilling a mobilization commitment to regularly send employees to military service voluntarily.

The government also created a Coordination Center for organizing the reservation of persons liable for military service during mobilization and martial law under resolution No. 1328 of Oct. 23. The deputy minister of economy and environment and the deputy defense minister have been named co-chairs of the Coordination Center, and its main tasks are to consider proposals from state bodies on determining the criticality of enterprises and increasing reservation volumes and to issue recommendations on canceling the relevant decisions within one month, or within seven working days in case of urgent consideration.

When a possible reduction of the reservation quota in the defense industry and energy became known, many companies and associations said they opposed critical changes, but at that time the discussion was about a reduction from 100% to 85% for defense industry workers, critical enterprises and contractors of the fuel and energy sector, and from 75% to 60% for certain categories of institutions. Business reported a lack of consultations and risks of processes grinding to a halt. Appeals calling for consultations and a review of the changes were published by the UUE, the European Business Association, the FEU, the Economic Expert Platform, NADPU, AOKI, TSU, the Council of Gunsmiths, NAUDI and the Union of Dairy Enterprises.

Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky explained that the changes are needed because of the high pace of deferrals and the need to avoid abuses, in which companies are artificially created for mass reservation without real participation in performing important tasks.