Russia attacks Ukraine's energy sector 94 times in week, damaging infrastructure 208 times – Energy Ministry

Russia targeted Ukrainian energy and oil and gas facilities 94 times over the past week, resulting in 208 recorded incidents of destruction or damage to energy and oil and gas infrastructure, the Ministry of Energy reported.

According to its statement on Telegram on Monday, targeted and systematic Russian strikes on energy facilities over the past 24 hours caused new power outages as of Monday morning affecting consumers in Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhia, Odesa, Kirovohrad, Rivne, Cherkasy, and Kharkiv regions.

"The electricity supply situation remains most critical in Dnipropetrovsk and Kyiv regions. The energy infrastructure in these regions sustained extensive damage as a result of Russian strikes. Due to damage to power equipment, electricity transmission capabilities to consumers have been disrupted, necessitating the emergency application of blackout schedules," the ministry explained.

At the same time, the Ministry of Energy reported that a power engineer was injured in Kharkiv region and another power worker was killed in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, as a result of Russian attacks.

"Our sincere condolences go out to the family and loved ones of the deceased. Eternal memory to the heroes who continue restoring light to Ukrainians under the most difficult conditions," the Ministry of Energy noted.