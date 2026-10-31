All 9 nuclear units operate in power system – ex-energy minister

Energoatom has brought all nine power units across the three nuclear power plants located in government-controlled territory into operation following scheduled preventive maintenance, former Energy Minister Olha Buslavets has reported.

According to her, last week's attacks on energy infrastructure continued to place significant pressure on Ukraine's power system.

"Strikes on facilities in the Dnipro region led to a complete blackout in the city of Dnipro, once again demonstrating the high vulnerability of power supply to critical infrastructure damage not only in Kyiv, but also in other Ukrainian cities," she wrote on Facebook.

As the former ex-minister explained, the situation becomes even more risky ahead of the start of the heating season and the gradual increase in seasonal electricity demand. Higher loads on generation and grids will reduce the system's margin of safety, meaning new attacks could have a significantly stronger effect on the electricity balance.

"With dropping temperatures, the risks of local and systemic deficits, restrictions on all categories of consumers, and their duration will increase," she forecasted.

According to Buslavets, electricity generation at thermal power plants (TPPs and CHPs) remains low as a result of attacks on energy infrastructure. Round-the-clock restoration work on generating capacities following the inflicted damage is ongoing.

"Electricity generation by hydroelectric power plants (HPPs) is limited by low water levels, but is critically important for covering morning and evening peak consumption," the ex-minister noted.

In turn, renewable energy source (RES) electricity generation is seasonally declining. Solar power plants (SPPs) are producing significantly less electricity due to cloudy weather and shorter daylight hours.

As reported, the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine and Energoatom plan to utilize all nine nuclear power units during the heating season.