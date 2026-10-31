DTEK explains why power system situation worsens

DTEK has explained why the power supply situation in Kyiv has sharply deteriorated, noting that fresh Russian strikes on energy infrastructure compounded damage from previous attacks, with a combined heat and power (CHP) plant in the capital once again targeted, the company reported.

"Yesterday, the enemy delivered painful blows to the energy sector across the country, including in Kyiv. A CHP plant in the capital was once again under attack. These strikes compounded the damage from previous shellings, making the situation in the power system even more difficult," DTEK said in a Telegram post on Saturday.

The company noted that power engineers are constantly repairing damaged equipment, with work proceeding continuously whenever the security situation permits.

"We understand that the schedules are very strict. Energy engineers are doing everything possible, even in such a difficult situation, to keep the system within scheduled limits and avoid resorting to emergency shutdowns," DTEK emphasized.

Earlier, the President of Ukraine reported that about 200,000 families in Dnipropetrovsk region and over 80,000 families in Kyiv region are currently without electricity.