Decathlon Pochaina reopens after enemy attack damage

French retailer Decathlon Pochaina opened on Saturday following damages caused by enemy attacks.

"Decathlon Pochaina is reopening. On October 31, we are reopening the doors of our store and look forward to welcoming you," the company reported on its LinkedIn page.

"Following the damage sustained by the store as a result of a missile attack on Retail Park Pochaina, our team did everything possible to restore operations as quickly as possible and return to serving our customers as usual," the company stated.

Decathlon Pochaina serves as the flagship store for the chain. In total, there are currently three stores operating in Ukraine under this chain.