Ukraine's Nova Poshta net profit up 70% in 9M, Q3 loss

Nova Poshta, part of the NOVA group, saw its net profit rise 70% year-on-year in January-September to UAH 2.629 billion but posted a net loss in the third quarter, according to its interim condensed financial report.

Revenue for the nine months rose 32.5% year-on-year to UAH 50.263 billion, the report said.

In the third quarter, after the escalation of Russian shelling, the company recorded a net loss of UAH 80.27 million, compared with a net profit of UAH 348.45 million a year earlier. Third-quarter revenue rose 33.8% year-on-year to UAH 17.774 billion.

Gross profit for the nine months rose 13.6% to UAH 8.801 billion, while operating profit fell 10.6% to UAH 3.098 billion. In the third quarter gross profit rose 6.3% to UAH 2.757 billion, while operating profit fell 37.7% to UAH 711.37 million.

Nova Poshta's equity at September 30 was UAH 11.765 billion, compared with UAH 13.362 billion at the start of the year, the report said.

The company said it delivered 379 million items in January-September, 25 million of them international, compared with 522 million, 29 million of them international, in all of last year.

In nine months it opened 2,300 new branches and installed 6,800 parcel lockers, the report said. At the end of September the network had 17,300 branches and 39,700 parcel lockers, compared with 15,400 and 34,100 at the start of the year. Nova Poshta branches and lockers operate in more than 10,000 localities in Ukraine.

The NOVA group's capital investment in Ukraine in January-September was more than UAH 2.9 billion, of which UAH 1.2 billion went to expanding and supporting logistics capacity, UAH 680 million to developing the network of branches and lockers, and UAH 531 million to renewing the vehicle fleet and BDF containers, the company said. Last year the group's capital investment in Ukraine was more than UAH 4 billion.

"Despite constant shelling and attacks on logistics infrastructure, the company continues to work to maintain high delivery speed and ensure uninterrupted service for customers across Ukraine," Nova Poshta said in the report.

It also said it carried more than 37,000 tonnes of humanitarian cargo in the nine months. In all it spent almost UAH 1.3 billion on social and charitable initiatives in the period, including UAH 28.12 million to help the military and run the Humanitarian Nova Poshta program and UAH 469.31 million in payments to mobilized employees.

Average headcount in January-September 2026 was 29,300, compared with 27,600 in 2025, and headcount at the end of September was 35,200, compared with 32,000 a year earlier.

In the first half of 2026 Nova Poshta raised consolidated net profit 24.3% year-on-year to UAH 2.195 billion and revenue 31.8% to UAH 39.127 billion. Gross profit rose 19.9% to UAH 8.474 billion and operating profit 29.5% to UAH 4.633 billion.