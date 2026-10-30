Ukraine joins digital platform tax data swap - tax service

The State Tax Service of Ukraine has signed a declaration of accession to the multilateral competent authority agreement on automatic exchange of information on income earned through digital platforms (DPI MCAA), the service said on its website.

Signing the agreement is the first stage in implementing law No. 4903-IX of June 9, 2026 on implementing international automatic exchange of information on income from digital platforms and taxation of such income (bill No. 15111-d), it said.

The DPI mechanism provides for regular automatic exchange of data between the tax authorities of participating countries on income of individuals and legal entities earned through marketplaces and digital services. This will make it possible to obtain information on foreign income of Ukrainian taxpayers, increase the transparency of the e-commerce market and implement the OECD Model Rules and the EU's DAC7 Directive, the service said.

On October 22, 2026 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the law (bill No. 15111-d). Adopting it and joining the exchange mechanism is a structural benchmark of the International Monetary Fund's Extended Fund Facility program and a condition for macro-financial assistance from the European Union under the Ukraine Support Loan.

The law implements the European DAC7 standard and requires operators of digital platforms (marketplaces, taxi services, property rental and so on) to register with the State Tax Service, identify users and submit an annual report on their income. It also introduces a special preferential tax regime for individuals at a rate of 10% (instead of the standard 23%), provided they have no hired employees, do not trade in excise goods and stay within an annual income limit of 834 minimum wages. For sales of used personal items by individuals, there is a tax-free threshold of up to EUR 2,000 a year.