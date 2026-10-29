Govt gives entrepreneurs more time to set up shelters or safe spaces – Koretsky

The government is giving business owners more time to set up shelters or safe spaces, and has said that the postponement means the requirements are being waived, Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky said.

"Today we presented changes to the current regulations to business associations. The priority, as before, is people's safety. At the same time, we are extending the resolution's validity because we cannot allow the country's economy and daily life to grind to a halt. I would like to remind you that the government initiated these changes two months ago. However, we have seen that a significant number of businesses have not even begun to comply with the basic requirements for people's safety," Koretsky said on his Telegram channel.

In light of this, the government is giving business owners more time to set up shelters or safe spaces.

"There are plenty of opportunities to purchase mobile structures. The extension does not mean the requirements have been cancelled. People's safety must be a priority. This could be the simplest safe space, a mobile shelter, or information about the location of and access to the nearest underground shelter," Koretsky said.

According to him, the requirements for shelters will depend on the number of employees and visitors present at the facility at any given time.

He added that the Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of Internal Affairs will provide further details.

"A shelter does not necessarily have to be on the enterprise's own premises. A nearby shelter can be used if it has sufficient capacity. At the same time, people must clearly know where it is located," the prime minister said.

He stated that by March 4, military administrations will collect data on compliance with the requirements, and further decisions will be made based on the results.