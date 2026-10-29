Ukrnafta to receive almost UAH 939 mln from Finnish-Ukrainian investment fund for 60 MW of gas-fired generation in western Ukraine – Shmyhal

The government has determined the mechanism and terms for providing Ukrnafta with almost UAH 939 million in financing from the Finnish-Ukrainian Investment Fund for four distributed generation projects with a total capacity of 60 MW in western Ukraine, First Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.

“The funding consists of loan resources attracted to the state budget under the Framework Agreement between the governments of Ukraine and Finland, signed in November 2024. The agreement opened up opportunities to implement projects aimed at Ukraine’s recovery and strengthening,” Shmyhal wrote on Telegram on Thursday.

The funding will enable Ukrnafta to launch four projects to install gas-piston power plants in Ivano-Frankivsk and Lviv regions, he said.

“This will add almost 60 MW of capacity to our power system. The company will be able to purchase power plants and auxiliary equipment, as well as carry out installation, testing and commissioning,” the energy minister said.

As reported, Shmyhal announced in June 2026 that almost UAH 939 million from the Finnish-Ukrainian Investment Fund would be allocated to develop distributed gas-fired generation in Ukraine. At the time, he said the funding would be used, among other things, to install gas-piston power generation facilities operated by Ukrnafta in two regions, with capacity of up to 40 MW in Ivano-Frankivsk region and up to 20 MW in Lviv region.