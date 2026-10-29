Almost 3,000 apartment buildings get funding under 'SvitloDim' program - Infrastructure Ministry

Under the government's "SvitloDim" program, 2,900 apartment buildings have received funding of more than UAH 752 million to strengthen energy independence, and more than UAH 406 million of that has already been transferred for equipment purchases, the Ministry for Restoration, Infrastructure and Transport of Ukraine has said.

According to the ministry's release on Telegram, more than 1,500 buildings received support in Kyiv, over 95 in Kyiv region and a further 390-plus in Kharkiv and Kharkiv region.

It is noted that co-owners of buildings in Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia, Poltava and Sumy regions have also joined the program.

The Infrastructure Ministry noted that more than 5,400 applications have been submitted to the program in total, with associations of co-owners of apartment buildings (OSBBs) among the most active participants, accounting for 65% of applications.

As reported, the Cabinet of Ministers has extended the program of state aid for installing autonomous power sources in apartment buildings, which was previously available in Kyiv and Kyiv and Kharkiv regions, to Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia, Poltava and Sumy regions.

The government's "SvitloDim" program, which supports apartment buildings and helps them install autonomous sources of electricity, started on Jan. 28, 2026. It provides co-owners with financial assistance of UAH 100,000 to UAH 300,000 for buying autonomous power sources. This makes it possible to provide lighting, water, heat, communications and elevator operation during outages. In its first phase, the program operated in Kyiv and Kyiv region, and in early April the government extended it to Kharkiv region.

In June, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine extended the "SvitloDim" program until the end of the year.