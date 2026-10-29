NBU raises 2027 budget transfer forecast to UAH 70 bln - Pyshnyy

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) updated its forecast of transfers to the state budget for 2027, as of October 1, from the initial UAH 49 billion to UAH 70 billion and informed the Economy Ministry, NBU Governor Andrei Pyshnyy said at a briefing in Kyiv on Thursday.

He stressed that the declared UAH 70 billion is not final and actual transfers based on the results of 2026 may be larger or smaller, depending on the indicators with which the economy and the financial system end the year.

"Profit has never been the goal of the National Bank's activity. At the same time, when we hear talk comparing the actual size of transfers to the state budget with earlier forecasts for the draft budget, we understand that there is a certain manipulation of indicators without an explanation of their economic essence," the NBU head said at the briefing.

According to him, the regulator's financial result depends on liquidity, interest rates, government operations and the exchange rate, while the NBU's key mandate is ensuring price and financial stability.

"It is not hard for the National Bank to earn a profit, but the price for society and for the Ukrainian economy may be catastrophic. We would like a very substantive, expert and responsible discussion that does not assume that a short-term budget requirement can undermine the public good," Pyshnyy said.

The Verkhovna Rada passed in the first reading on October 28, by 239 votes, the government bill No. 16000/P on the 2027 state budget, with revenue of UAH 5.65 trillion, spending of UAH 7.27 trillion and a deficit of almost UAH 1.7 trillion.