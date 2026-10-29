Ukraine National Bank cuts forecast: GDP to drop 0.4% in 2026 with 12.5% inflation, rise 0.4% in 2027 with 7.3% inflation

The National Bank of Ukraine has substantially downgraded its forecast for gross domestic product (GDP), shifting from expectations of growth of 1.8% this year and 2.8% next year to a projected contraction of 0.4% this year, followed by a recovery of just 0.4% next year.

"According to the NBU's estimates, real GDP decreased by 0.5% y-o-y in Q3. Such dynamics were driven primarily by the consequences of the sea port blockade and Russia's attacks on production facilities and logistics. Metallurgical and ore mining enterprises suffered the greatest losses. At the same time, performance also deteriorated in other industrial sectors, trade, and agriculture," the NBU said in a press release on Thursday.

The central bank specified that the consequences of the intensification of shelling had the greatest impact on the downgrade to this year's forecast, with their negative contribution to GDP estimated at 1.9 percentage points (pp).

According to the NBU, economic activity is expected to recover next year, supported in particular by public and private investment in the defense industry, the localization of weapons production financed through the Ukraine Support Loan, and projects to restore critical infrastructure.

"If the NBU's technical assumption about the improvement in logistics in mid-2027 materializes, real GDP may grow by 0.4% next year. In 2028, economic growth will speed up to 2.2% as security risks subside," the press release said.

The nominal GDP estimate for this year has been lowered to UAH 10.01 trillion from UAH 10.065 trillion, and for next year to UAH 11.135 trillion from UAH 11.22 trillion.

As for inflation, the forecast for 2026 has been raised to 12.5% from 10.0%. According to the NBU's estimates, the consequences of shelling alone will add around 0.7 pp to annual inflation. Other important factors affecting price trends will include the effects of higher fuel prices and expanded fiscal stimulus.

The National Bank recalled that headline inflation accelerated to 10.0% year-on-year in September, while core inflation rose to 8.8%. According to the NBU's estimates, these trends continued in October. Inflation dynamics were driven primarily by the direct and indirect effects of higher fuel prices resulting from the war in the Middle East, as well as the intensification of Russian attacks on Ukraine's warehousing and logistics infrastructure. Under these conditions, inflation expectations among the public remained volatile and elevated, while those of banks and analysts deteriorated markedly.

According to the NBU's forecast, inflation will slow to 7.3% in 2027. This is expected to be supported by a projected decline in global oil prices, monetary policy measures, and a likely cooling of domestic demand and the labor market in the coming months as a result of Russian attacks.

"As before, inflation is expected to return to the 5% target in 2028. A gradual easing of the pressure on businesses' production costs and an increase in domestic supply of goods and services are important preconditions for this," the press release said.

As reported, leading investment companies have substantially downgraded their macroeconomic forecasts in recent weeks. Dragon Capital, for example, now expects Ukraine's GDP to decline by 0.5% in 2026 and by 1% in 2027, whereas before the escalation of the war in July, it had forecast growth of 1.5% and 0.5%, respectively.

Investment group ICU, which in June lowered its forecast for real GDP growth in Ukraine in 2026 to 0.8% from 1.2%, now expects GDP to contract by 0.6% this year and by 1.9% next year.

Investment company Concorde Capital forecasts a 1% contraction in Ukraine's GDP in 2026 and expects it to decline further next year.

In its October macroeconomic review, the KSE Institute lowered its forecast for Ukraine's real GDP in 2026 from growth of 1.9% to a contraction of 0.3%, and for 2027 from growth of 2.1% to a contraction of 0.6%, citing intensified Russian attacks on critical infrastructure and production facilities.

In early October, the World Bank forecast that Ukraine's GDP growth would slow to 1.2% in 2026 from 1.8% in 2025, before accelerating to 1.5% in 2027. It lowered its forecast for next year from 4%.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), citing Russian strikes on ports and vessels in the Black Sea, lowered its forecast for Ukraine's real GDP growth in 2026 to 1.5% from 2.2%, and for 2027 to 2.5% from 4%.