National Bank of Ukraine lowers intl reserve forecasts to $62.8 bln for 2026, $62.1 bln for 2027

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) lowered its forecast for international reserves at the end of 2026 to $62.8 billion from $69.7 billion, and for the end of 2027 to $62.1 billion from $73.7 billion, citing, among other factors, Ukraine's delays in meeting its commitments to partners.

"Volumes of international financial assistance in Q3 were smaller than expected, primarily due to Ukraine delaying the implementation of reforms. That said, in October, the parliament adopted a number of laws to unblock the financing form the EU and the IMF," the regulator said in a press release published on Thursday.

The NBU added that the pace of fulfilling commitments under support programs is expected to accelerate further, reducing uncertainty regarding sources of budget financing.

The NBU's forecast envisages approximately $50 billion in direct budget support in 2026 and more than $32 billion under the defense component of the Ukraine Support Loan program.

For next year, the regulator projects inflows of approximately $52 billion and $37 billion, respectively.

"Such volumes of assistance would allow financing large budget needs and maintaining international reserves at a comfortable level (more than $62 billion in 2026–2027)," the NBU said.

According to the press release, the forecast for international reserves at the end of 2028 was also lowered, to $57 billion from $70 billion.

As reported, in its July macroeconomic forecast, the regulator raised its estimate of international reserves at the end of 2026 to $69.7 billion from $64.8 billion, for 2027 to $73.7 billion from $66.5 billion, and for 2028 to $70 billion from $61.1 billion.

However, international reserves declined from July through September this year after rising by 12.1% in June. In September alone, they fell by $1.6 billion, or 3.2%, to $47.1 billion.