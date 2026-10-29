National Bank of Ukraine hikes key rate to 16.5% as expected, signals hold until Q2 2027

The Board of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) raised its key policy rate by 0.5 percentage points (pp) to 16.5% per annum, effective October 30, due to a substantial intensification of price pressures and a deterioration in inflation expectations.

"The NBU stands ready to respond flexibly to further changes in the balance of risks, taking into account both the persistence of price pressures and potential effects of weaker economic activity," the regulator said in a press release on Thursday.

The central bank's current forecast envisages keeping the key policy rate at 16.5% through the second quarter of 2027. At the same time, the regulator will adjust monetary policy depending on how events actually unfold, particularly the impact of Russian attacks on inflation and economic activity, the statement said.

In September, headline inflation accelerated to 10% year-on-year, while core inflation rose to 8.8%, and this trend continued in October. The main factors were higher fuel prices due to the war in the Middle East and an intensification of Russian attacks on warehousing and logistics infrastructure, the NBU recalled.

The regulator raised its inflation forecast for the end of 2026 to 12.5% from 10%, and for 2027 to 7.3% from 6.9%. As before, the regulator expects inflation to return to its 5% target in 2028.

In the NBU's view, the previous tightening of interest rate policy has already supported the attractiveness of hryvnia-denominated assets: large banks have also begun raising rates on hryvnia deposits. The current decision is also intended to curb pressure on the foreign exchange market, which has intensified amid declining exports and deteriorating expectations against the backdrop of Russian attacks.

The minutes of the Monetary Policy Committee members' discussion preceding the decision to raise the key policy rate to 16.5% per annum will be published on November 9.

The next meeting of the NBU Board on monetary policy is scheduled for December 17, 2026.

As reported, after cutting the key policy rate to 15% in late January 2026, the NBU kept it at that level for three consecutive meetings before raising it by 0.5 pp three times in a row starting in July.