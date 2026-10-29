Winter grain sowing in Ukraine reaches 80.8% of forecast, down 2.1% y-o-y

As of October 28, Ukrainian farmers had sown 4.2132 million hectares of winter grain crops, or 80.8% of the projected area, and 1.1347 million hectares of winter rapeseed, or 102.7% of the target, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food reported on its website on Wednesday.

Wheat and triticale (a hybrid of wheat and rye) had been sown on 3.7507 million hectares (82.6% of the forecast), barley on 390,000 hectares (65.7%), and rye on 72,500 hectares (94.5%).

Over the past week, the area sown with grain crops increased by 285,300 hectares, compared with 536,800 hectares the previous week and 870,900 hectares in the week before that.

Compared with the area sown with grain crops by the same date last year (4.3035 million hectares), this year's area is down 2.1%, due to a 2.8% reduction in wheat plantings. Meanwhile, the area planted with barley is up 2.0%, and that planted with rye is up 14.7%.

As for winter rapeseed, 8.5%, or 89,300 hectares, more has been sown this year.

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy specified that the leading regions in terms of winter grain planting area are Mykolaiv region (492,000 hectares), Dnipropetrovsk region (432,600 hectares), and Kirovohrad region (379,900 hectares).

They are followed by farmers in Odesa region (330,000 hectares), Poltava region (278,600 hectares), Khmelnytsky region (215,200 hectares), and Cherkasy region (214,900 hectares).

According to the ministry, the largest areas of winter rapeseed have been sown in Odesa region (180,000 hectares), Vinnytsia region (125,000 hectares), and Mykolaiv region (98,000 hectares).