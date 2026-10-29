Ukraine has ample power supply as Russian strikes cut demand 10% – DTEK CEO

Ukraine has a surplus of generating capacity thanks to preparations for the autumn-winter period and a decline in electricity consumption resulting from Russian occupation forces' strikes on industrial facilities, DTEK CEO Maxim Timchenko said.

"Today, we have more than enough generating capacity, partly because of what the Russians have done to our industry over the past two months: it has led to an approximately 10% drop in electricity consumption. That is a significant amount. Of course, the need for electricity will be lower than last year. From this perspective, it may improve the situation. But this is still a reduction in demand caused by destruction. These are the consequences of these attacks," Timchenko said during the special event "Support Ukraine, Defend Europe," organized in Brussels by the recently established Office of the Kyiv Security Forum (KSF).

At the same time, he said that Russian occupation forces had begun launching intensive strikes on power lines and substations, which "prevent us from transmitting the electricity generated at our power plants to the main consumers – industry and households."

"This is our key problem right now. Despite the surplus of generating capacity, electricity in Kyiv is being cut off for two, three or four hours a day. I think companies and the government have learned their lessons. My goal, and the goal of our company, is to prevent this from happening again," the DTEK CEO said.

Timchenko reported that the company had implemented 95% of what is known as first-level passive protection for energy facilities.

"As for the second level, we need to do much more, specifically build more protective structures for our high-voltage transformers and autotransformers. And returning to our main problem right now, it is electricity transmission, not generation. We are establishing appropriate backup power sources for grid infrastructure in Kyiv and other cities. All these plans, which have been announced at various levels, will be implemented by the end of the year so that we have backup capacity for heating, sewage and water supply," he said.

The company's CEO also highlighted the difference from last year in the intensity of attacks by the aggressor and the new technologies Russia is using to destroy energy infrastructure.

"This is the key challenge. We need significantly more active defense capabilities. Unfortunately, the availability of ammunition for air defense is very low today. This applies to all facilities, from high-voltage substations to power plants. And this is precisely what could undo all our efforts, everything we have accomplished over the past eight months, five months," Timchenko said.

According to him, several large-scale attacks can shut down a power plant's electricity supply. The DTEK CEO said this had happened at one of the company's plants the previous week.

"If the Russians focus on a single facility and repeat these attacks around the clock for three to four days, we will have absolutely no chance of keeping it operational," Timchenko added.

The special event "Support Ukraine, Defend Europe" was attended by senior officials from the European Union, NATO and Ukraine. It focused on strengthening support for Ukraine and overall European security. It was the first high-level event organized by the KSF Office in the EU, which began operating in Brussels at the initiative of KSF head and former Ukrainian prime minister (2014-2016) Arseniy Yatsenyuk.