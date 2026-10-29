Ukrainians mostly ready for fifth wartime winter – survey

According to a study by Comfy, 40% of respondents consider themselves fully prepared for winter, 46% have partially prepared, and only 14% are postponing preparations or do not plan them at all, the retailer's press service reported.

In mid-October, the company conducted a telephone survey among customers to find out how ready Ukrainians are for winter and potential blackouts, what equipment they already own, and what they plan to purchase.

Power banks remain the most common solution for autonomy, owned by 56% of respondents. They are followed by rechargeable flashlights and lamps (39%), power stations (37%), uninterruptible power supplies (UPS) or batteries (31%), and generators (17%). At the same time, 8% of surveyed customers do not possess any of the listed categories of equipment.

Among those planning purchases, the greatest interest is directed toward power stations, high-capacity power banks, and UPS units for routers or gas boilers. Thus, consumers are seeking solutions that will help maintain communication, lighting, and the operation of critical household appliances.

The main barrier to purchasing equipment ahead of the winter period remains price—60% of respondents planning to buy equipment cited the need to save up money for quality devices as the primary obstacle.

For the majority of respondents, the greatest discomfort during prolonged outages stems from domestic inconveniences—the lack of water, the inability to use a stove, and cold in the home. Additionally, 37% of respondents complain about the inability to work or study due to a lack of internet.

Ukrainians are also adapting their leisure activities to the new conditions: popular pastimes during outages include board games, card games, and puzzles, reading, watching movies when power is available, and spending time communicating with family.

The company noted that the survey showed Ukrainians are preparing for winter striving not only to survive outages but also to preserve their usual routine, connectivity, and ability to work.

The study was conducted by Comfy using the CATI method to find out how Ukrainians are preparing for the 2026–2027 winter season. The survey period ran from October 9 to October 24, 2026, covering all of Ukraine.

As of October 2026, the Comfy chain comprises 115 stores across 56 cities in Ukraine. According to the company, revenue for 2025 totaled UAH 55.8 billion, a 17% increase compared to 2024.

According to YouControl data, the owner of Comfy Trade LLC is Comfy Holdings Limited (100%, Cyprus), with Stanislav Ronis and Svitlana Hutsul as ultimate beneficial owners.