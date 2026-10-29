Naftogaz expands legal battle with Russia to the Arctic – WSJ

Naftogaz has taken its legal battle against Russia to the Arctic, setting a unique precedent for the world by securing the seizure of a Russian vessel, the U.S. publication The Wall Street Journal reports.

The seizure of the Russian vessel Professor Molchanov in the Svalbard archipelago was the result of a yearslong legal campaign by NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy and could pave the way for compensation for other owners of assets expropriated by Russia, the publication said.

According to the WSJ, Naftogaz, together with law firm U.S. law firm Covington & Burling LLP, is conducting a global search for Russian state assets that can be seized to enforce an arbitration award concerning the company's assets in Crimea.

As the publication reported, the company has already secured the seizure of Russian real estate in Finland and Austria. The WSJ said that lawyers from Norwegian law firm Wikborg Rein, which represents Naftogaz in Norway, drew attention to the vessel, which was operating between Murmansk and the settlement of Barentsburg. They determined that the vessel was not covered by state immunity and prepared a court application in advance, before the vessel arrived in the archipelago.

The seizure was carried out on September 2 pursuant to a ruling by the Nord-Troms District Court," the WSJ reported.

Lawyers cited by the publication believe that the seizure, together with the ruling by the tribunal in The Hague, sets a precedent for other parties affected by Russian expropriation.

As Naftogaz Acting CEO Serhiy Fedorenko said, the significance of the seizure extends beyond the value of the vessel. According to him, the company will continue searching for Russian assets around the world until the compensation awarded to it has been paid in full.

As reported, in 2019, an arbitration tribunal in The Hague ruled that the Russian Federation had unlawfully expropriated Naftogaz's assets in Crimea. In April 2023, the tribunal awarded the company $4.2 billion in compensation plus interest, bringing the total to more than $5 billion.