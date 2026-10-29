Ukrainian, Estonian PMs discuss locomotive supplies, hosting URC-2027

Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhiy Koretsky reported a telephone conversation with Prime Minister of Estonia Kristen Michal, during which the parties discussed bilateral cooperation and Estonia's support for Ukraine's European integration course.

"Special attention was paid to energy and the railway, in particular the supply of locomotives, as well as the financing of Ukraine's needs for the coming year," Koretsky wrote on Telegram on Thursday.

According to him, the parties also agreed on a joint approach and vision regarding the Ukraine Recovery Conference, which will take place in Tallinn in January 2027.

"We consider it important that URC-2027 pay special attention to issues of Ukraine's resilience. I informed my colleague about the consequences of daily Russian strikes on energy, economy, communications, and critical infrastructure. Damage from the attacks reaches almost $8 billion, while the state suffers a shortfall in tax revenues. Therefore, the conference must deliver concrete results: practical assistance and consolidated support from partners right now," Koretsky said.

As reported, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha previously held telephone talks with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Estonia Margus Tsahkna, who reported work on transferring a significant number of locomotives to Ukraine.

Finland has also decided to transfer 10 locomotives to Ukraine to replace those destroyed by Russian shelling.