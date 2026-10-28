Meest China investing in new logistics facilities, renting hotels for its staff

The Ukrainian market has potential for logistics, which is why Meest China is investing in new logistics facilities, Meest China co-owner Viacheslav Lysenko said at the 12th Kyiv International Economic Forum "People. Business. Economy. What's Next?" in Kyiv this week, according to an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent.

"The figure of 2.5 million square meters of destroyed warehouses means that, unfortunately, there is once again room for investment. For example, we are currently finishing construction on our warehouses, and many other companies are building as well. But these are new warehouses, new approaches. Previously, a Category A warehouse was considered a very high standard; now, Category A is a must-have," he said.

Lysenko told Interfax-Ukraine that the company's new 25,000-square-meter logistics facility will be launched by the end of the year in Lviv region; the company has invested approximately $30 million in the project.

According to him, logistics as a whole will undergo radical changes; one example is the proliferation of parcel lockers. "There are many new technologies that we haven't seen in Ukraine yet; they will arrive here as a new level of logistics, a new generation. And this will be interesting because it will change the market. And this is what lies ahead," he said.

Lysenko also spoke about the company's current social programs, which support employees' mental well-being. In particular, the company has rented hotels for the four coldest months of the year, where employees can go with their families to "get some rest." "It's expensive, yes, but their productivity increases significantly. Many other companies have started doing the same after us," he said.

Meest China is part of Meest holding company, has been operating in the international postal and logistics services market since 2014, and is currently the leader in deliveries from China to Ukraine. The company specializes in delivering goods as duty-free postal packages for personal use, as well as commercial cargo for business clients. It has offices and warehouses in China and Ukraine. Currently, the company delivers shipments from China to approximately 30 countries worldwide, from South Korea and Japan to Ukraine, and also provides freight services for worldwide delivery.