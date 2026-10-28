Ukraine harvests 41.7 mln tonnes of grain and 16.9 mln tonnes of oilseeds, up 7.3% and 11.7% year-on-year

Ukrainian farmers had harvested 41.70 million tonnes of grain and leguminous crops from 8.32 million hectares as of October 27, or 72% of the area sown with these crops, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food reported on its website.

As of October 31 last year, farmers had harvested 40.20 million tonnes of grain from 8.77 million hectares, or 76% of the sown area. A week earlier, the harvest had stood at 37.56 million tonnes from 8.40 million hectares.

According to the ministry, this year's grain harvest is currently approximately 7.3% higher, mainly due to improved yields, averaging 50.2 centners per hectare compared with 45.8 centners per hectare last year.

Over the past week, the gross corn harvest increased from 5.4 million tonnes to 7.9 million tonnes. Farmers harvested corn from 1.33 million hectares, or 29% of the projected area. The average yield was 59.5 centners per hectare, compared with 61.5 centners per hectare last year.

As of October 27, farmers had harvested 16.91 million tonnes of oilseeds, approximately 11.7% more than on the same date last year. This included 9.83 million tonnes of sunflower seeds harvested from 4.44 million hectares, or 85% of the projected area. The average sunflower yield was 22.1 centners per hectare, compared with 18.8 centners per hectare last year.

Soybeans had been harvested from 1.47 million hectares, or 91% of the projected area, yielding 3.18 million tonnes. The average yield was 21.7 centners per hectare, compared with 23.4 centners per hectare last year.

Meanwhile, the sugar beet harvest is lagging behind last year's pace. Farmers had harvested 3.92 million tonnes of roots from 79,500 hectares, or 47% of the projected area. The average yield was 493.6 centners per hectare, compared with 522.6 centners per hectare last year, when 6.79 million tonnes had been harvested from 130,000 hectares as of October 31.

The ministry said the harvest of buckwheat and millet was nearing completion. Buckwheat had been harvested from 95% of the projected area, yielding 60,100 tonnes, while millet had been harvested from 94% of the area, yielding 89,000 tonnes. Last year, millet production stood at 61,500 tonnes, while buckwheat production reached 82,500 tonnes.

The ministry added that harvesting of wheat, barley, peas and rapeseed, both winter and spring varieties, had been completed.

The wheat harvest amounted to 26.24 million tonnes from 5.12 million hectares, with an average yield of 51.2 centners per hectare, compared with 45.1 centners per hectare last year.

Barley production reached 6.60 million tonnes from 1.48 million hectares, with an average yield of 44.5 centners per hectare, compared with 39.7 centners per hectare last year.

The pea harvest amounted to 830,000 tonnes from 300,000 hectares, with an average yield of 27.6 centners per hectare, compared with 24.4 centners per hectare last year.

Rapeseed production, including winter and spring varieties, reached 3.90 million tonnes from 1.33 million hectares, with an average yield of 29.3 centners per hectare, compared with 26.0 centners per hectare last year.

Odesa region led the regions in gross grain production, with 5.83 million tonnes harvested from 1.26 million hectares. This included 3.83 million tonnes of wheat, 1.50 million tonnes of barley and 300,000 tonnes of peas.

Dnipropetrovsk region harvested 2.91 million tonnes of grain from 740,000 hectares, including 2.04 million tonnes of wheat, 570,000 tonnes of barley and 37,000 tonnes of peas.

Mykolaiv region ranked third, with 2.78 million tonnes harvested from 700,000 hectares, including 1.87 million tonnes of wheat, 650,000 tonnes of barley and 118,000 tonnes of peas.

The highest average grain yield was recorded in Sumy region, at 69.8 centners per hectare. Other leading regions were Khmelnytsky, at 69 centners per hectare, Chernivtsi, at 64 centners per hectare, Vinnytsia, at 63 centners per hectare, and Chernihiv, at 61.4 centners per hectare.