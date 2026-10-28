Kryvyi Rih authorities urge ArcelorMittal owner to reconsider plant shutdown

Acting Kryvyi Rih Mayor and City Council Secretary Yuriy Vilkul has sent ArcelorMittal Executive Chairman Lakshmi Mittal an open appeal, backed by city council members, urging him to reconsider plans to shut down ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih (AMKR, Dnipropetrovsk region), preserve production and jobs, and prevent a potential man-made and environmental disaster.

According to a statement published on the official website of the Kryvyi Rih City Council and its executive committee on Wednesday, the appeal initiated by Vilkul was supported by council members at a session held the same day.

The appeal says the city council, representing the entire Kryvyi Rih community, is responding to reports that AMKR intends to halt all production and subsequently mothball its industrial assets. It expresses particular concern that the city authorities learned of the plans through the media, without prior communication from the company about the possible environmental, industrial safety and socioeconomic consequences.

The appeal warns that a complete shutdown could have severe socioeconomic consequences. Before privatization, the plant employed about 57,000 people, compared with approximately 17,000 today. Further large-scale staff cuts would deprive thousands of families of income and heighten social tensions. During Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, the consequences could affect not only the stability of the Kryvyi Rih community but the country as a whole, the appeal says.

It also highlights industrial and environmental risks associated with a complete shutdown. Metallurgical and coke production processes use and generate hazardous substances, including phenolic and ammonia-containing wastewater, hydrochloric acid and sulfuric acid. Halting production could create risks of widespread environmental pollution and threaten the lives and health of a population of 800,000 across Kryvyi Rih and its wider urban agglomeration, according to the appeal.

Another concern is the potential interruption of proper maintenance at hydraulic facilities operated by the mining division and mine management. Tailings storage facilities, dams and drainage systems require continuous technical supervision and maintenance, while the inflow of mine water continues regardless of whether production is operating. The appeal cites the emergency breach of the Central Tailings Storage Facility dam in 2021, whose consequences were contained at the time, and warns that the risk of a recurrence could rise significantly if the plant shuts down and staffing and funding for maintenance are reduced.

The city council argues that a complete halt is not the only option. The appeal says partial operation of the metallurgical complex remains technically possible, subject to safety measures for employees, despite missile attacks. It also points to continued domestic demand for metal products for construction and infrastructure reconstruction.

The appeal separately stresses that the mining division could continue operating. Despite restrictions on Black Sea port use, iron ore concentrate could be transported by rail to ArcelorMittal plants in Europe at volumes of up to 300,000 tonnes per month, as the company had done over the past 20 years. This would help sustain production, preserve jobs and maintain economic activity, the appeal says.

In view of these circumstances, the city council calls on Lakshmi Mittal to intervene personally and ensure a review of the plans for a complete shutdown, with a view to preventing an industrial and environmental disaster, preserving production capacity and retaining as many jobs as possible.

" We are convinced that supporting the enterprise, its employees and the local community during this exceptionally difficult period for Ukraine would demonstrate the responsibility of an international investor and solidarity with the Ukrainian people as they resist military aggression," the appeal says.

As reported, AMKR has begun preparations to place the plant into cold shutdown following four destructive missile attacks that killed six employees and injured more than 18 others. Primary metallurgical production has already been halted, and the company has started implementing the cold-shutdown process.

The company said the process would take place over the following two months, covering preparations for a safe shutdown and its implementation, followed by the mothballing of industrial assets with the aim of resuming operations after hostilities end.

AMKR CEO Mauro Longobardo said cold shutdown was more than a production stoppage. It was a precautionary measure to ensure business sustainability and manage significant risks at the level of each asset. The company's top priority was to protect its people and industrial assets so that operations could resume at the earliest possible opportunity.

Longobardo said ArcelorMittal was not leaving Ukraine. Based on the company's current assessment, safe operations were impossible while the war continued. Once the war ended and conditions allowed, the company would begin discussions with the Ukrainian government and reassess whether operations could be resumed safely and sustainably.

Since the start of the war, ArcelorMittal has provided more than USD 700 million in financial support, while AMKR has invested about USD 500 million from its own cash reserves to support the business and maintain operational continuity.

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih is Ukraine's largest producer of rolled steel, specializing in long products, including reinforcing bar and wire rod. ArcelorMittal also owns several smaller Ukrainian companies, including ArcelorMittal Beryslav.