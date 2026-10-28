Koretsky: Ukraine interested in Dutch investment in agriculture, IT and energy equipment

Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky discussed business cooperation between the two countries with Dutch Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation Sjoerd Sjoerdsma.

"I thanked the Dutch government for the EUR 1.2 billion non-military aid package announced today for 2027-2029, practical support for energy, water supply, the private sector and reconstruction. This is a significant contribution in addition to the military support the Netherlands provides to Ukraine," Koretsky wrote on Telegram following the meeting.

The prime minister stressed that protecting critical infrastructure was a key priority, including backup equipment and spare parts for rapid restoration after Russian attacks, as well as the physical and civil protection of energy facilities.

"We discussed cooperation at the business level. We are interested in investment by Dutch companies and their expertise in agriculture, IT and energy equipment. For our part, we are ready to share our experience in rapid reconstruction and protecting critical infrastructure. I spoke about the war-risk insurance mechanism developed by the government, which is needed to enable businesses to operate and invest in Ukraine," the prime minister wrote.

Koretsky also announced that Ukraine's economy minister would sign a declaration of intent with his Dutch counterpart on Wednesday to deepen economic cooperation, support Ukraine's industrial resilience and develop the "Industrial Ramstein" initiative.