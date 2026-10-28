Russian strike hits Ukrnafta filling station in Dnipropetrovsk region, injures customer – Naftogaz acting CEO

Russia has again attacked a Ukrnafta filling station, injuring a customer with shrapnel, Serhiy Fedorenko, acting chairman of the board of Naftogaz Ukrainy, has said.

This time, an enemy drone struck the premises of a filling station in Dnipropetrovsk region, injuring a customer with shrapnel, Fedorenko said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

The injured customer is in hospital and receiving all necessary medical care, he said.

Police are working at the site of the attack, Fedorenko added.

"We are assessing the extent of the damage and will determine the next steps for the station's operations," he said.

Russia has previously attacked dozens of Ukrnafta filling stations in various regions of Ukraine.