Ukraine Donor Platform could evolve into Marshall Plan-style agency – Rashkovan

The Ukraine Donor Platform, established by G7 leaders in December 2022 and operational since January 2023, works reasonably well as a mechanism for coordinating external financing for Ukraine, but its main weakness is that it lacks decision-making authority, Vladyslav Rashkovan, Ukraine's Alternate Executive Director at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), said.

"Some people, including me, are working to transform the platform into an institution similar to the Economic Cooperation Administration that operated during the Marshall Plan. Such an agency could coordinate reconstruction efforts internationally and bring together expertise that is currently scattered around the world," Rashkovan said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine on the sidelines of the annual meetings of the IMF and World Bank Group, held in Bangkok on Oct 12-18.

The organization should work for Ukraine year-round, rather than only at platform meetings held every 50-60 days, and should have its own budget and the ability to finance technical assistance, he said.

Rashkovan said the platform currently served mainly as a forum for information exchange, while decisions continued to be made by G7 leaders or, at a minimum, their finance ministers. Its 18th meeting is being planned, with 25 countries and nearly 10 international financial institutions expected to participate.

The platform currently focuses more on budget financing than reconstruction, but could provide a foundation for future reconstruction planning, he said, stressing that it would be a starting point rather than a complete solution.

He also emphasized the need for close coordination among Ukraine's partners, as reconstruction will involve numerous financing channels and instruments rather than a single source of external funding. During the Marshall Plan, many of today's institutions, including the World Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the IMF, did not yet exist.

"Ukraine needs both broad expertise and specialized knowledge, ranging from airports and railways to modern prefabricated housing factories, as well as experience in social reconciliation and trauma recovery," Rashkovan said.

He noted that two countries could currently support different regions of Ukraine in the same sector without coordinating their efforts. This could lead to duplicated spending and lost expertise, an unacceptable waste given the scale of the reconstruction challenge.

According to the Ukraine Donor Platform website, its permanent members are Ukraine, the G7 countries and the European Union. Seven countries are temporary members: South Korea, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Poland and Estonia. Nine countries have observer status: Latvia, Lithuania, Spain, Belgium, Finland, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Austria and Iceland.

Eight international financial institutions and organizations participate: the Council of Europe Development Bank, EBRD, EIB, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the World Bank, the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the IMF and the United Nations, represented by the UN Development Programme Administrator.