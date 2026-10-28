Metinvest plans four months ahead, reviews market and production capacity monthly amid strikes – CFO

Mining and metals group Metinvest plans four months ahead, reviewing market conditions and production capacity each month before drawing up cash flow forecasts and budgets, although circumstances can change dramatically even within that period, Chief Financial Officer Yulia Dankova said at the 24th Ukrainian CFO Forum in Kyiv.

Despite the uncertainty, Metinvest has retained annual business planning, preparing a plan for the following year each autumn. However, the process has changed to incorporate a baseline operating scenario, potential risks and contingency reserves for unexpected events.

Dankova said the situation could change significantly between planning cycles, with attacks, shutdowns of Black Sea ports, the introduction of EU steel import quotas and changes to national programs all affecting the business. The company selects the scenario it considers most likely and is prepared to defend, then identifies additional measures it could take even under an aggressive planning scenario. It subsequently tracks which contingency measures have been used, which risks have materialized and which unforeseen events, or "black swans," have emerged.

The company has also changed the assumptions underpinning its plans. Rather than forecasting when the war might end, it assesses practical operating conditions, including when Black Sea ports might reopen, the railway's capacity to transport cargo and whether its plants can operate.

Businesses must be prepared to revise plans continuously, Dankova said. The planning process helps management teams understand their objectives, assess different scenarios and choose economically and operationally sound decisions. For large corporations in particular, she said, the key is to quickly assess how a change in one factor affects the entire business.

Metinvest must therefore be able to reorganize operations quickly. If logistics are disrupted, cargo may need to be diverted from Black Sea ports to Poland and Romania. If raw material supplies are interrupted, the company must find alternative sources and recalculate production economics.

"Unfortunately, there was another strike on Oct 17. The plants are not operating. At the same time, we are already planning the next four-month cycle, which will include two months of next year, and preparing decisions within the selected scenario," Dankova said.

Metinvest reviews its scenarios whenever a significant event could affect operations, including a blockade of Black Sea ports or changes to EU export conditions under the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM).

Dankova said the company approved its business plan in December last year, only to learn in early January that Ukraine had not received an exemption from CBAM. Since the decision affected the plan, Metinvest immediately reviewed its operating scenarios.

The group uses dedicated platforms for sales and production planning and for consolidating plant cost data, while continuing to use Excel. Decisions are made locally or centrally depending on the circumstances and the scale of the problem. For example, if raw materials must be allocated among several plants, management needs to determine where they will deliver the greatest benefit.

Regular revisions of plans and decisions have become an integral part of Metinvest's operating model. Whereas sales, production and margin targets were previously set during the planning process, they are now reviewed by budget committees and at weekly operational meetings.

"This is adaptive management, which we use in crisis situations. And we have been living in such conditions since 2014," Dankova said.

She also stressed the importance of rapid information sharing and cooperation between departments. Decisions depend on teams understanding one another's needs, with working capital management requiring coordination with the commercial director and inventory and procurement management involving the operations director.

Metinvest is a vertically integrated mining and metals group with operations primarily in Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions. Its main shareholders are SCM Group, with a 71.24% stake, and Smart-Holding, with 23.76%. Metinvest Holding LLC is the group's managing company.