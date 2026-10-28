European Commission rules out resumption of Russian gas supplies to EU

Russian gas supplies to the European Union and operation of the Nord Stream pipeline will not resume after the end of Russia's war against Ukraine, the European Commission said on Wednesday, responding to media reports that the United States and Russia are discussing a possible restoration of supplies.

European Commission chief spokesperson Paula Pinho said EU legislation ruled out a return to imports of Russian fossil fuels, including gas.

She said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen had recently reiterated that energy sanctions imposed in response to Russia's war would remain in force until Russia ends the war. The EU was aware of the cost of dependence on Russian fossil fuels, which Moscow had used as a weapon, Pinho said, adding that the consequences of that dependence remained significant regardless of whether the war continued.

European Commission energy spokesperson Anna-Kaisa Itkonen said the phaseout of Russian gas and liquefied natural gas under the EU's REPowerEU plan was based on legislation independent of sanctions or other geopolitical developments.

The EU was gradually eliminating Russian gas from its market, with the remaining supplies scheduled to end by the close of 2027, she said.