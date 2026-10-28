Naftogaz, U.S. State Dept sign hydrocarbon cooperation memo – CEO

Naftogaz Ukrainy Group and the U.S. Department of State have agreed to a partnership in the oil and gas sector that envisages the involvement of American companies in hydrocarbon production in Ukraine, NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy Board Chairman Serhiy Fedorenko said.

"We jointly signed a memorandum that expands our cooperation and opens up new opportunities for Ukraine to attract American investment. The document establishes a framework for involving American companies, their technologies and expertise in projects that will make it possible to increase production and improve the efficiency of the industry," Fedorenko wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

He explained that the United States is a global leader in the oil and gas industry, and American companies possess unique technologies, expertise and, most importantly, investment capacity. Joint projects will take business relations between the two countries to a new level.

The Naftogaz chief said that the next step would be to bring potential investors into negotiations and turn the cooperation into concrete investment projects.

For his part, JSC Ukrgazvydobuvannia CEO Yuriy Tkachuk said that cooperation under the memorandum provides opportunities for joint exploration, strategic planning, optimization of production resources, attraction of American and international co-investors, as well as professional development and knowledge transfer.

"For Ukrgazvydobuvannia, this cooperation will strengthen technological capabilities, improve production efficiency and increase output of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons," Tkachuk said.