Ukrainian Parliament passes initial draft of 2027 budget with UAH 5.65 tn in receipts, UAH 7.7 tn in outlays

The Verkhovna Rada adopted government bill No. 16000/P on the draft 2027 state budget at first reading, with a deficit of nearly UAH 1.7 trillion.

According to an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent, 239 members of parliament voted in favor of the decision at Wednesday's session, 25 voted against, including 19 members of the European Solidarity faction, and 26 abstained, including 17 members of the Batkivschyna faction.

"I thank the Members of Parliament for their collaborative work and for supporting the 2027 draft budget in the first reading. This budget takes into account the realities of a full-scale war and the state's key needs for the coming year. Above all, it ensures necessary funding for security and defense, the maintenance of financial stability, and the fulfillment of vital social commitments to the people," Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky wrote on Telegram following the adoption procedure.

Lawmakers supported a number of amendments to the document. These included instructing the government to consider the possibility of not revising the subsistence minimum used to determine eligibility for free meals in kindergartens; examining the possibility of directing dividends of Ukrainian Financial Housing Company (Ukrfinzhytlo) toward housing programs for Ukrainians; extending financial support to agricultural producers who have relocated from combat zones; increasing the volume of state guarantees for the production of weapons systems and air defense systems; equalizing retirement eligibility conditions for all categories of citizens; directing the remaining education subvention funds from 2026 toward urgent needs in the education sector; addressing housing for internally displaced persons (IDPs); preserving reverse grants to local governments; and allowing local governments to retain 64% of personal income tax (PIT) revenues.

An amendment banning payments under the National Cashback program, which supports domestic production, received 295 votes. A ban on allocating state budget funds to the program received 284 votes, exceeding the required minimum of 226 votes.

Other amendments were also approved. They concerned asking the government to consider increasing payments to IDPs; setting the salary of forensic experts at no less than 10 subsistence minimums; limiting the salaries of executives and supervisory board members at state-owned banks and enterprises; revising the subvention for payments for natural gas; removing an instruction to the government to transfer academies of sciences to the jurisdiction of the relevant ministries; instructing the government to examine the possibility of increasing military personnel's pay starting January 1, 2027; increasing salaries for employees of national libraries, with the government instructed to address the issue; and increasing expenditures on business insurance against military risks without specifying a particular amount.

Parliamentarians did not support a number of amendments to the document. In particular, Amendment No. 611, which would have prohibited transferring funds received under plea agreements to private funds and required that amounts exceeding the damages caused be directed to a special state budget fund for financial support for servicemembers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, failed to secure enough votes.

Amendment No. 1003 also failed to receive sufficient support. It proposed imposing a salary cap of UAH 80,000 per month in 2027 for government officials, members of parliament, judges, prosecutors and National Bank of Ukraine employees. The restriction would not apply to individuals involved in Ukraine's defense.

The defense and security sector remains the main priority for public spending, with UAH 4.89 trillion allocated to it, accounting for approximately 66.8% of total expenditures and nearly 12% more than in 2026. In particular, UAH 1.73 trillion, or 35.7% of this amount, consists of resources from European partners for weapons and equipment. These funds will be accounted for in the special fund, with the possibility of contributions in kind.

The budget calculations are based on a macroeconomic forecast projecting real GDP growth of 1.3% and year-end inflation of 8%. The state budget's own revenues are estimated at UAH 3.2 trillion, up UAH 265.9 billion from the 2026 figures. The main increases are expected to come from value-added tax (VAT) revenues, up UAH 167.2 billion; personal income tax, up UAH 106 billion; and excise duties, up UAH 48.7 billion.

At the same time, more than UAH 131 billion in planned revenues depends on the adoption of legislative changes increasing the VAT rate by 1 percentage point and the excise duty on fuel by 4 percentage points. Another UAH 52.5 billion is projected on the assumption that the 50% tax on bank profits will be extended and a law on the taxation of digital platforms will be adopted. Approximately UAH 12 billion is expected from changes to the taxation of international parcels.

To cover its financing needs, the government plans to raise UAH 544.4 billion through the issuance of government domestic loan bonds, exceeding last year's plan by UAH 125 billion. The total external financing required to meet mandatory expenditures amounts to $52.6 billion. International partners have so far confirmed $20 billion, leaving a funding gap of $32.6 billion.

Among civilian expenditures, the proposed allocations include social protection (UAH 540.3 billion, up UAH 72.6 billion); debt servicing (UAH 474.1 billion, down UAH 39.1 billion); education (UAH 328.5 billion, up UAH 50.8 billion); and healthcare (UAH 292.5 billion, up UAH 35 billion).

A total of UAH 133.6 billion is earmarked for supporting regions and energy infrastructure, including UAH 60 billion for regional resilience plans, UAH 30.4 billion in grants to communities affected by the war, and UAH 18.2 billion to compensate for differences in utility tariffs.

According to Koretsky, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine will review the Parliament's recommendations on the budget and prepare the draft for the second reading.

As reported, the government's draft 2027 state budget envisages revenues of UAH 5.65 trillion for next year, up UAH 452.1 billion, or 8.7%, from the 2026 plan. Total expenditures are proposed at UAH 7.27 trillion, exceeding the 2026 state budget figures by UAH 864.9 billion, or 13.5%.